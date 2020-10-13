Carver County earned the 2019 Governor’s Safety award, garnering honors in one of the top categories for workplace safety and health based on data over a three-year period, according to a county press release.
Carver County will be recognized during the MN/SD Safety & Health Virtual Conference on Oct. 19-20.
The county is one of 262 employers to be honored through the awards program, coordinated by the Minnesota Safety Council, according to the release. It was one of only 70 employers to earn “Meritorious Achievement” status.
“We take pride in employee safety and protecting our workforce,” said Assistant County Administrator Nick Koktavy. “Not only does it keep our workforce intact but makes efficient use of taxpayer dollars.”
Since 1934, the annual Governor’s Safety Awards program has honored Minnesota employers with exceptional safety performance. Applicants are judged on several years of injury data as it compares with their industry’s national statistics, and on their progress in implementing a comprehensive safety program.
Meritorious Achievement winners have "Incidence rates that are better than the industry average for at least three years, and a score between 50 and 74 on a 100-point safety program evaluation scale."