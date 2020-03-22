The Community Foundation for Carver County (CFCC) recently announced the establishment of the Carver County Response Fund.
"The purpose of the fund is to support the local community in times of crisis, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic," according to a press release.
To make a contribution to the fund, visit www.communitygiving.org/donate/carver-county-response-fund.
"The Carver County Response Fund is an opportunity to support our friends and neighbors who are facing the greatest needs during this crisis. We are all in this together," stated Bob Roepke, board chair of the Community Foundation for Carver County.
The CFCC made the first initial contribution of $5,000 to the fund. The CFCC will work with local agencies to identify the greatest needs of the community and disseminate the funds to local nonprofits, governmental and faith-based organizations, according to the press release.
There is also a statewide relief fund being operated by the Minnesota Council on Foundations and the St. Paul and Minnesota Community Foundation. For more information on this fund, visit https://mcf.org/minnesota-disaster-recovery-fund-coronavirus.
The Community Foundation for Carver County (CFCC) attracts and administers charitable funds for the benefit of the local community. Since 2004, the CFCC has grown to over $1 million in assets.
The CFCC is governed by a local board of directors and is a partner of CommunityGiving, which is a collaborative of community foundations united under a single framework to create efficiencies that maximize the impact of our donors.
Collectively, CommunityGiving administers nearly 850 funds totaling more than $150 million. Learn more at CommunityGiving.org/CFCC.