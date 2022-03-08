Chanhassen Service Center

Chanhassen Service Center, 7808 Kerber Blvd., Chanhassen.

 Photo by Mark W. Olson

Carver County announced it resumed walk-up service at the Chanhassen Service Center.

The change in service comes as COVID-19 cases continue to decline across the county, according to a news release.

Making an appointment online for passport, driver’s licenses and title transfers at carvercounty.fullslate.com continues as the best way for customers to avoid waiting in a long line for service, the release stated.

The Chanhassen Service Center continues to offer drive-through window services for the following transactions:

  • Vehicle tab renewals
  • Disability certificates
  • Department of Natural Resources transactions
  • Game and fish

The Chaska License Center does not offer walk-in transactions. In-person appointments can be scheduled at carvercounty.fullslate.com, or visit the drive thru window for the following transactions:

  • Disability certificates
  • DNR transactions
  • Driver’s license transactions
  • Game & Fish licenses
  • Motor vehicle transactions

Drive thru window transactions service is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Further, customers can access the State of Minnesota’s Driver and Vehicle Services webpage at https://onlineservices.dps.mn.gov/EServices/_/ for online services such as pre-applying for a driver’s license or ID or renewing vehicle tabs.

