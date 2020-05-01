The Carver County Board of Commissioners approved a phased reopening plan for county services, starting with a first phase on Monday, May 4.
"The phased plan keeps residents and county employees safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic but allows increased access to some services," stated a press release.
County buildings remain closed, however certain services are available by appointment only when an in-person appointment is needed, such as:
- Online or over-the-phone service solutions don’t exist
- Complicated transactions
- Resident lacks online access
Many county services remain accessible online or over the phone.
When in-person appointments are necessary, the county emphasizes physical distancing and asks customers to wear cloth face coverings during these transactions. County employees plan to wear masks to protect residents, according to the press release. Physical spaces where face-to-face appointments occur contain a protective barrier, such as plexiglass.
“The health and safety of county residents and employees drives this phased reopening,” stated Board Chair James Ische. “We know that customers need to access our services, and we feel our plan appropriately balances that need with our goal of keeping everyone safe.”
The County Board Room remains physically closed for public meetings like County Board and Planning Commission meetings, which now take place via video conference software. The public can submit comments electronically for these types of meetings.
Residents can find a department-by-department listing and details on how to access services during the phased reopening at www.co.carver.mn.us/accessingservices or by calling (952) 361-1500.
Accessing Services Phase I Reopening:
- Environmental Center: Main site remains closed. Rural drop-off sites in Cologne, Mayer and Norwood Young America open during regular hours, starting Saturday, May 2.
- Government Center: Closed except by appointment.
- Carver County Libraries: Buildings to remain closed, curbside pickup continues in Chanhassen and Waconia, Express Libraries at Carver and Mayer continues.
- License Centers: Limited drive-up window services in Chaska and Chanhassen continue. Driver’s licenses and passport processing still unavailable due to Federal and State restrictions.
- Public Works/Extension Building (Cologne): Public Works staff available by appointment only—building remains closed to the public. Construction projects continue as proper social distancing guidelines allow. Extension in-person programming canceled through end of June, but virtual educational opportunities exist.
- County Attorney: Jury trials resume in May with appropriate safety protocols.
- CareerForce in Chaska: Appointments for employment assistance, job searches on computers.
- First St. Center & Encore Adult Day Care: Encore remains closed, First St. Center remains open on a virtual basis to see people and take new patients.
- Marriage licenses: Newly available for electronic processing.
- Parks: Parks remain open, and public restrooms plan to open on May 4, with plans to clean them twice per day. Opening of campgrounds contingent on state allowing this service.
- Public Health Immunization Clinics: By appointment only for underinsured or uninsured clients.
- Property tax payments: Use drop boxes at Chanhassen License Center or Government Center parking lot, Chaska License Center drive-through, U.S. mail, online payment service or by appointment at Government Center.
- Veteran Services: Online and phone services remain available, in-person appointments available for complex issues or those who require accommodation.