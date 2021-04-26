The Carver County Board of Commissioners approved a plan to continue gradually expanding facility and in-person service access, while keeping residents and employees safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Phase III of the plan starting on June 1, includes reopening most county facilities, including the Carver County Government Center.
“We feel like this plan strikes a good balance of making many services accessible in-person, while keeping our residents and employees safe,” stated Carver County Board Chair Tim Lynch, in a press release. “With the success of our mass vaccination efforts, we’re cautiously optimistic the county can move its service and facility availability to the next phase.”
The plan affirms the county should continue virtual meetings, electronic processing of documents and applications when possible, refine virtual service delivery towards more self-service options, but direct staff to prepare physical spaces appropriately to ensure safety of both residents and employees for in-person services, the release stated.
A limited number of staff will be onsite to resume basic walk-in and onsite service options.
“Our protocols related to reopening services continue to follow guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and the Minnesota Department of Health,” stated David Hemze, county administrator. “We plan to offer further recommendations to the board based on health data and trends moving forward.”
Some of the most notable service areas include:
- County Board of Commissioners and Advisory committees: The County Board room opens to the public on June 1, with a limited capacity of 12 audience members. Meetings continue to be available via live stream or on-demand viewing. Advisory committee meetings will continue meeting virtually.
- Environmental Center and rural recycling sites: The Environmental Center remains open for drive-through drop-offs and the Re-Use Room is open. Rural recycling sites are also open.
- Library: All library branches remain available for grab and go services, while Express Libraries also remain available. Socially distanced computers are also available and most locations have access to study spaces.
- Parks, campgrounds and beaches: All parks and trail facilities, including playgrounds and the off-leash dog park, remain open for use under normal hours of operation. Some restrooms are closed for the season. Picnic shelters begin operating May 15 with limitation of the Governor’s Executive Orders for gatherings. Baylor Park campground opens on May 7-Oct. 17, with COVID-19 protocols still in place for the 2021 season. Beaches are scheduled to open on May 29-Sept. 6, with lifeguard services running June 12-Aug. 15.
- Veteran Services: Plan to continue offering, by appointment, one-on-one transportation services of County veterans to and from medical appointments. Starting June 1, the office opens to the public.
- Property Tax, Land Records, Assessing, Elections: Starting June 1, front counters reopen to walk-up services, although online services and appointments continue to be encouraged.
- License Centers: The License Center drive-through windows are open for all services, but no walk-up services are available in these areas until the state’s backlog of expired driver’s licenses is reduced.
- Land Management, Environmental Services, Planning and Water Management: Starting June 1, the front counter opens for walk up service. Limited staff will be available in-person to answer questions. More complicated issues may require an appointment. When possible, appointments will be virtual, however some may be in-person with safety protocols in place.
For a full department-by-department service availability view, visit the county's “Accessing Services During COVID-19” webpage.