Throughout the month of July, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office will be working in coordination with the state of Minnesota to provide extra patrols on the roadways to deter unsafe speeds, according to a press release.
2021 was one of the deadliest years for Carver County motorists, with 13 individuals losing their lives on the roadways, the release stated. In those crashes, the themes were speed, distracted driving and impairment.
Preliminary data from the state of Minnesota shows that 120 people died in speed-related crashes statewide in 2020, the most in over a decade. The Minnesota State Patrol also reported a substantial increase in tickets for speeders going over 100 mph. In 2020, the Minnesota State Patrol issued 1,068 speeding citations for drivers going over 100 mph, compared to only 533 in 2019, the release said.
Unsafe speeds not only affect the driver’s ability to control their vehicle safely, but it also affects their ability to stop the vehicle effectively. If someone is traveling at 80 mph and needs to immediately stop, they will still travel almost 400 feet before coming to stop, the release stated.
The average cost of a speeding ticket in Minnesota is around $110 for those caught speeding 10 mph over the speed limit. Fines can double for those going 20 mph over the speed limit. Those caught going 35 mph or more over the speed limit can lose their license for six months, according to the release.