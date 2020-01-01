Carver County twins — a brother and sister — entered the world in different decades.
Melissa and Ben Mase, of Cologne, are the parents of George Winton Mase, born at 11:44 p.m., Dec. 31, 2019; and Remi James Mase, born at 12:01 a.m. Jan. 1, 2020, according to Ridgeview Director of Marketing & Communications Lisa Steinbauer.
The babies were born at 35 weeks, delivered naturally, by Dr. Dennis Mohling, at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia. The mother was in labor for three hours. George weighs 5 pounds, 1 ounce, and is 18 inches long; Remi is 5 pounds, and is 18 inches long.
"Both babies are doing well, though as they were born early. They are in the Neonatal Care Unit (NCU) at Ridgeview," Steinbauer said. Ridgeview’s NCU is in partnership with Children’s of Minnesota.
Remi shares her Jan. 1 birthday with her great-grandfather on her mother's side.
Melissa and Ben have three other children: William, 11; Lucia, 9; Ella, 2-1/2.
Ridgeview finished 2019 with a record number of births in one year — 1,345, according to Steinbauer.