Carver’s inaugural Farmers Market got off to a warm and impressive start on July 13, just what Angie Fredricks was hoping for.
“I’ve been anxious for this market to open since hearing the city was going to have one,” she said. “The fact that it’s a warm day might hinder some people, but not me. I love hot weather, so it just made it all the better.”
All of the foods and goods offered at this market are locally-grown or locally-made, including vegetables, fruits, eggs, meats, cheeses, breads, honey, maple syrup, sweet treats, smoothies, soaps, jewelry and wooden art.
Road construction on Jonathan Carver Parkway may have made travel more difficult to the event held inside the outdoor hockey rink at Community Park, but it was worth the trip for some.
“This is really nice,” said Dorene Murphy of Carver. “There is a nice variety of things to see and buy. I really like it.”
Linda Kerber recently moved to Carver and was impressed by the selection.
“This is just a great place to be,” she said. “There is a great variety of things, and I got my eggs and snap sugar peas. It’s a really good day.”
Brittany Elsen, of Carver, who visited the market with her husband Nick and their children, Oliver and Lucy, spoke highly of the market.
“We live really close to here and we were really excited for Carver to have something like this,” she said. “We go to Chaska a lot, but we are glad Carver now has one of its own. A few more food trucks would be nice.”
One of the sites with longer customer lines early on opening day was Camri’s Cookies, run by 17-year-old Camri Brecht of Carver.
“These bars are really good,” said Mark Sitker, of Eden Prairie, who was with friends at the market. “It’s pretty obvious they’re homemade. I’ll get them again.”
“I was worried about the turnout, but I was super impressed with the turnout,” said Carver Mayor Courtney Johnson, while visiting the market shortly after its opening. “I like this spot (hockey rink), and that vendors can drive in and have things in arms reach. I have a feeling people are really going to enjoy this.”