One of the brightest lights was missing.
Brad and Jessica Delger stood outside their Carver home Thursday night, admiring all the outdoor lights that neighbors and friends had on in honor of the couple’s son Pierce.
“It means so much,” Brad said, glancing at his wife, who was battling tears. “Obviously, it’s a terrible time for us; but just the kindness of our neighbors trying to do something to help us try and feel a bit better is just overwhelming.”
Seven-year-old Pierce Benjamin Delger died Monday, Nov. 1 at home, after a long battle with medulloblastoma.
In honor of Pierce, a social media effort requested residents turn on outdoor lights for two hours on Thursday night, Nov. 4. The effort not only illuminated the streets, but also showered the Delger family with compassion and love.
“It’s kind of a perfect representation of how he would light up a room when he smiles; just kind of his personality,” Jessica said about the lights. “It’s all pretty fitting.
“We don’t know the person who organized all this, but we’re very thankful to that person,” she added, getting an embrace from her husband. “It’s just a beautiful sentiment. It means a lot to us.”
The family’s corner house along White Pine Way was also adorned by colorful Christmas lights. Last year, Patriot Window Cleaning put up the lights as a tribute to what Pierce and the family were going through. This year, an anonymous donor covered the cost to do it again.
“Someone in community paid them to come back this year and do it tonight so they could be on for part of this celebration,” Jessica said. “It’s really special.
“We are so thankful. Last year, when Pierce couldn’t see it, we described it to him as best as we could,” she added. “This year, I kind of like to think that maybe he can see them.”
Christmas was one of Pierce’s favorite times of the year. The family, which includes two older boys, has an annual tradition of bringing hot chocolate with them as they drive around Carver to admire outdoor Christmas light displays.
“I told the boys that we were going tonight to drive around and see all the lights, and they said, no one has Christmas lights up yet,” Jessica said. “I told them, no, it’s a different kind of light show; one where we’re going to drive around and see everybody’s porch lights.”
As the couple stood outside, glancing at the many neighboring houses lit up with outdoor lights, they choked up while trying to verbalize the view.
“It truly is overwhelming,” Jessica said. “The fact too that people who don’t even really know us are joining in tonight to help lift our whole family and to celebrate Pierce is amazing.”
“It helps us get a sense that, I don’t know, that we’re not alone,” Brad said. “They’re so good.”
Eric Becigneul, who with his family lives a short distance from the Delgers, had his outside lights on and a spotlight on a picture of a dinosaur, something Pierce enjoyed.
“We are doing this because that family is going through a lot and anything we can do to show support is worth the energy,” he said. “I can’t imagine what it’s like. Any little bit any of us can do to help, we’ll do.”
Pierce was diagnosed with the brain tumor in July 2020 after he started having vision problems.
“We’ve had a lot of help through all of this,” Jessica said.
Friends and relatives established a GoFundMe account to help the family with expenses. As of Sunday, $22,541 of the $25,000 goal had been donated.
Funeral services for Pierce were held Monday, Nov. 8.
When asked what else people could do to assist the family, Jessica suggested sending a prayer their way, and then emphasized: “Hug your kids; all of your loved ones. Enjoy your time with them.”