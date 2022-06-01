Once it became clear that the pandemic wouldn’t be short-lived, Carver resident and software engineer Christopher Scott decided to pursue designing a long-time passion project — an app to catalog public art.
“Art Around Me” is an iOS-specific application that allows users to share the public art that they see anywhere in the world and log a photo of it in the larger database. Scott released the app in 2021 after sitting on the idea for 10 years.
“During COVID I wanted to have something where people can get outside and be in nature,” Scott said. “A lot of museums were shutting down too at the time and people weren’t allowed to congregate indoors. So, this idea of getting outside and finding public art popped back into my head.”
Scott also opted to wait to build the app so that technology could advance further.
“Part of the 10 years of waiting to finally make it was that we now have machine learning algorithms and AI stuff that I tapped into to help regulate or moderate the app autonomously,” Scott said.
The free version of the app allows users to locate documented art within 1 kilometer and gives the ability to log and share art with friends. Paying $2 a month for a subscription provides a 50 kilometer search radius, a moveable map search to look at documented art anywhere in the world and directions to art near you.
One of the interesting responses to the app has been the discourse around what makes something “art.”
“My in-laws took a picture of a waterfall and I was like, ‘That’s really cool; I don’t know if that’s really the meaning of the app, to help people find waterfalls, but if you find that that’s artistic, then I’m not going to be one to judge,’” Scott said. “The intention of the app is not to define art, just help people find art.”
He has realized throughout his time documenting art that “as you start actually looking for it, it sparks that there’s not a lot of pieces out there.” Chaska, however, has proven to be an anomaly.
“There’s actually quite a few little pieces of art within the Chaska community. I’m proud of Chaska,” Scott said.
Vacations have been a great opportunity for Scott and his family and friends to catalog as much local art as they can to help build up the database. Users will find that Nashville, Disneyland and Minneapolis in particular have larger amounts of art documented.
For now, the app only serves iPhone users, but Scott has big ideas for the future. He plans to soon bring the app to Android users and create a website version with the help of his web developer sister. He also hopes that one day the app can expand to a point where it includes a marketplace for artists to sell their work and art crawls can be organized.
“I encourage anybody to use it and share their experience, I’m interested to see where it goes,” Scott said. “Hopefully it becomes a community of people, that’s really what I want it to be, people who enjoy art.”