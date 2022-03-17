“C&C” are Charley, a 1-year-old domestic long-haired orange male, and Cora, a 7-year-old domestic short-haired tortie female, who are bonded as friends and hope to find a forever home together. Charley loves people and can be held like a big purring baby! He says ‘Cats rule, dogs drool!’ Cora loves to sit up high in a cat tree and look out the window to see what is going on, and she is happy to be cozy and warm! Charley and Cora have had a complete wellness exam, are microchipped, neutered/spayed, tested negative for feline leukemia/FIV, and are updated on vaccinations. Their adoption fee is $250 each, which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption.
Contact the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue & Adoption Society at 952-368-7297 or email swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com.