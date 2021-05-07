Important agricultural innovations took root in the southwest metro — just a few miles apart.
The historic farm sites of European immigrants Andrew Peterson, Wendelin Grimm and Joseph Schmid, located in Waconia, Victoria and Minnetrista respectively, are the focus of the “Building a Legacy” Farm Tour. The May 9 event celebrates Historical Preservation Month in May.
The tour is a first-time partnership between Three Rivers Park District and the Carver County Historical Society, exploring the contributions of the early settlers to Minnesota and the nation.
“Most people know Three Rivers as outdoor recreation, hiking, biking, that kind of thing. But another important part of our mission is historic preservation, and we want to connect people to our region’s history along with our bike trails,” said Bill Walker, cultural resources program manager for Three Rivers.
Participants will drive between the three locations in their own vehicles (a distance of nine miles) to explore the farmsteads, learn more about early agriculture and why each family selected their building materials of wood, brick or stone.
The partnership with CCHS just made sense, said Miles Jewell, curator of Education & Exhibits at CCHS and a former Three Rivers employee. Both the Grimm farm and the Schmid farm are owned by Three Rivers, while Andrew Peterson farmstead is operated by CCHS.
Though each site has been available for tours in the past, this is the first time they’ve been combined to examine the similarities and differences, explained Walker. They’re close in age and distance (Grimm and Schmid even attended the same Victoria parish), and all three pioneered their own industries. All three pioneers arrived in Minnesota in the mid-1800s.
Grimm, a German immigrant, brought and bred winter-hardy alfalfa, which became vital for dairy production throughout North America.
Peterson, a Swedish immigrant, developed apple trees and maintained one of the first research stations for what is now the University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum.
Schmid, a German immigrant, produced wheat, corn, hay, Irish potatoes, oats and apples, and the remains of his stone house is a reminder of the agricultural settlements that used to occupy the area around Lake Minnetonka, Walker said.
“It’s really cool to see how they changed not only this area, but our nation by their contributions. These old farms in pretty much everyone’s backyard ended up being the head of innovation and change that are still affecting our lives today,” Jewell said.
The tour, which will be guided by Jewell and Three Rivers staff, is one of three historic homes tours Three Parks are leading for Historical Preservation Month. Visit the Noerenberg estate on Lake Minnetonka May 8 to learn more about the family that founded Grain Belt brewery; the historic Pierre Bottineau house in Maple Grove will also open on May 15.