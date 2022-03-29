April is National Poetry Month. The poets and writers of the Arts Consortium of Carver County are holding "A Celebration of Poetry," at 6:30 p.m., Monday, April 11 at Shepherd of the Hill Church, 145 Engler Blvd., Chaska.
The public is invited to attend. There is no cost but donations are welcome.
Students and adults will read poems and talk for a few moments about why they love writing and/or reading poetry. Refreshments will be served. Masks are encouraged.
"If you are a poetry lover yourself or if you have always been curious about why people like poetry, do join in our celebration," states a press release.
Students and adults who would like to be on the program must respond by April 4 to poems@artsofcarvercounty.org. You may read your own poem or someone else's poem.