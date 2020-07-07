The city of Chanhassen sponsored the "Chalk-it-Up" contest, for its annual Fourth of July festivities. Participants created chalk artwork, and submitted photos of their creations.

The city received a total of 39 entries. "We have a max of 50 entries in regular years, so participation was comparable to previous years, even with going virtual," noted Priya Tandon, recreation supervisor.

Listed below are the winners the city had gathered permission to list by deadline:

0-9 category

  • Most difficult: Kaleb Rakers, 9, Chanhassen
  • Most colorful: Kaylee Bloudek, 9, Chanhassen

10-15 category

  • Most colorful: Elly Rosengren, 12, Chanhassen and Lila Van Der Meide, 12, Chanhassen
  • Honorable mention: Aevaleen Hesse, 11, Victoria

16+ category

  • Most colorful: Kayla Stevenson, 16, Eden Prairie
  • Most realistic: Justin Ueland, 41, Chanhassen
  • Honorable mention: Lori Tuomala, 50, Victoria

