After a six month search, the City of Chanhassen has selected a finalist for the city manager position previously held by Todd Gerhardt.
Laurie Hokkanen was selected out of five finalists and is currently the administrative services director for Plymouth. Previously, she was the city manager for Victoria, and served as Chanhassen's assistant city manager from 2006- 2014.
"Laurie will join the City with extensive city management experience and knowledge of the Chanhassen area along with great enthusiasm to continue moving this city forward in a positive direction," said Mayor Elise Ryan in a press release.
The city is currently negotiating Hokkanen's contract and plan on having it ready for approval by the city council special session on Feb. 18.