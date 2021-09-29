The Chanhassen City Council unanimously approved the 2022 preliminary tax levy and budget at its Sept. 27 meeting.
The preliminary city levy is $12,663,076, a 4.9% increase from the 2021 tax levy. The preliminary levy sets the maximum tax that the council can consider, but the final tax levy can be reduced.
The council also set the Truth-in-Taxation hearing for its Dec. 13 council meeting, starting at 7 p.m. At that meeting, the council will adopt its final budget and levy.
The council had two tax levy options to consider, a 4.5% increase or the 4.9% increase that was approved. Councilor Jerry McDonald justified his reasoning for voting for the 4.9% increase.
“Part of why I'm doing this is because I do feel there are some areas within the budget that have not been totally solidified, I guess, to my satisfaction,” McDonald said.
“I believe it's only fair to give staff an opportunity at least until Dec. 13 to come in with some detailed planning on some of these areas … but I really feel that that number can come down by December,” he added.
If their home didn't increase in value, the property owner of an $400,000 Chanhassen home will see a $29 increase in annual property taxes, from $882 in 2021 to $911 in city taxes a year.
The proposed 2022 tax levy is significantly less than neighboring and comparable cities, according to Finance Director Kelly Strey. Even at a 4.9% increase, on average, Chanhassen home owners would have lower yearly city taxes than other cities at their 2021 tax rate.
It is important to note that every city has a different mix of services, service levels, amenities and plans when comparing to other cities, Strey said, adding that it does give an idea of how they compare.
According to Strey, major factors in the 2022 budget were within the general fund and were related to employee services. There were Cola, Steps and health insurance increases. There were also position changes to meet current service levels.
The city recently completed a compensation study that has a one-time expense of about $150,000. City staff are proposing the hiring of an economic development manager to meet the council’s priority of redevelopment and development in the city, Strey said. That would represent an increase of about $100,000 in the levy.
Strey briefly discussed projections for the 2023 tax levy to give the council some context for the 2022 tax levy.
The city might need to address a fire response trend, which city staff will come back to the council with more information on. City staff is continuing to work on the 2022 budget projections. They will work to make revisions as needed and bring the numbers down as time goes forward, Strey said.
“Taking a measured approach to some of these items is really important for us and again is one of our goals with financial sustainability,” Mayor Elise Ryan said.