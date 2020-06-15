After years of planning, the Highway 5 regional trail is a go, despite a 21% jump in costs.
On a 4-1 vote, with Mayor Elise Ryan strongly objecting, the Chanhassen City Council authorized spending an additional $481,549 on the project, with the city’s pricetag increasing from $1,200,000 to $1,681,549.
“It’s going to be a great legacy and it’s going to be drawing people into our community that wouldn’t necessarily come,” said Councilor Bethany Tjornhom.
“It just feels like, with this project, we’re living beyond our means,” Mayor Ryan said.
The roughly $7.9 million project has been officially in the works since 2010, but councilors said it had been discussed for at least 25 years. Carver County is paying 50% of the cost; the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is paying 25%; and the city of Chanhassen is paying 25%.
The project has also received federal support, with a $1,192,000 grant; and private support, from Life Time, which has its headquarters along the trail and is providing right-of-way.
“This has been, and is, one of the most exciting projects I’ve had to work on. It’s been extremely challenging, but the outcome here is well worth it,” said Carver County Parks Director Marty Walsh.
Ultimately, the “TH 5 Regional Trail” will extend 8.9 miles from the Carver/Hennepin County border. The portion that was approved is 1.8 miles. It will run from Century Boulevard in Chanhassen; travel through a Highway 41 underpass; pass over the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, connecting with its front entrance; and ultimately provide a connection to the Lake Minnetonka LRT Regional Trail in Victoria.
Construction could begin as early as July, said City Manager Todd Gerhardt, in a phone interview.
FINANCING
The price increase for the project is in large part due to the costs of the curved Highway 41 underpass and a 14-foot-wide, 1,000-foot-long boardwalk along a Minnesota Landscape Arboretum wetland.
The city budgeted its share of the project through its Park Acquisition and Development fund, where developers are required to either deed land or money for parks.
The city plans to also take the additional money needed for the project from the same park fund. Meanwhile, the city’s approval was conditional on the county providing a 0% interest loan for five years, to allow time for the money to accrue in the fund. (The Carver County Board later approved the measure.)
The speed of replenishing the fund depends on the rate of development. Finance Director Greg Sticha estimated that it could take one or two years to get $300,000 in the fund.
Ultimately, the city expects $10 million to be added to the park fund through development over the next 10-15 years, Gerhardt said. In an interview, he said funds would be repaid to the county annually, as they become available.
Mayor Ryan had concerns about borrowing money from the county, as well as draining the park fund.
“We don’t have any money to touch any parks,” she said. “We’re already borrowing from the county to pay for our Lyman Boulevard project. I don’t think the county should be our bank.”
“At the end of the day, we have to answer to our residents and say this is where we spent our money, this is what we did, is we borrowed again from the county. We ran a deficit in our park fund, yet we don’t have enough money for our roads,” Ryan said.
Councilor Jerry McDonald noted that the project has been in the works for years.
“I don’t know if you could ever bring this team together again. There are a number of moving parts in all of this and it takes a number of years to get everybody’s cooperation and agreement in order to do this plan,” McDonald said.
“The city has stated again that this is a priority going back 25 years. I don’t want to wait another 25 years, so I would support it,” he said.
“This isn’t reckless spending,” said Councilor Julia Coleman. “This is something many members of the community want.” She added that she is “yet to be disappointed by staff’s creativity to make things work.”
Councilor Dan Campion asked for more financing details before his “yes” vote, and was critical of the “11th hour” request for the additional funds.
“To now get to the last leg of this journey and saying ‘No, we’re backing out of it,’ I just think it’s irresponsible. It’s irresponsible and it’s disrespectful for all those people for 25 years who have worked so hard, and all the support they’ve had from the residents to get this done,” said Councilor Bethany Tjornhom.