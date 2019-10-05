Chanhassen City Councilor Julia Coleman has announced that she will be running for the Minnesota Senate District 47 seat for the 2020 election and is seeking the endorsement of the Republican Party.
“With so much at stake in this election, I passionately believe that we need to elect someone who can not only fight for our conservative values, but can communicate them to and engage the voters our party needs to be victorious at the state and local level,” stated Coleman, in a press release announcing her candidacy.
State Sen. Scott Jensen (R-Chaska) announced in July, that he won’t seek re-election next year to District 47, which includes most of Carver County.
Coleman, who works as a public relations manager for a medical innovation nonprofit, was elected to the Chanhassen City Council in 2018.
“My priorities at the Capitol include putting power back into the hands of parents when it comes to their child’s education, protecting our constitutional rights, changing how we address health care costs, opposing a gas tax increase, and holding bureaucracies — like the Department of Human Services — accountable for how they spend our hard-earned tax dollars.” said Coleman.
Coleman lives in Chanhassen with her husband Jacob, an insurance professional and local volunteer firefighter. They are expecting their first child in the coming days.
“As an expectant mother, I can tell you I know exactly what I’m fighting for and plan to bring that passion on behalf of our community to St. Paul,” stated Coleman. “I look forward to fighting for Minnesota families, and demonstrating how the Republican Party is not only the party for women, but is the party that provides families the most opportunities to succeed.”
More information about Coleman's campaign can be found at ColemanforSenate.com.