Two popular Chanhassen venues, Chanhassen Dinner Theatres and Paisley Park, are resuming operations, following a recent statewide shut-down due to COVID-19 restrictions.
CDT
Chanhassen Dinner Theatres is restarting live concerts and comedy shows beginning Jan. 15.
“While the occupancy requirement is stringent, it offers an option for guests to enjoy a rare evening out and gives CDT an opportunity to remain operational until its live theatre productions can also return,” stated a press release.
CDT will seat up to 150 people in the Main Dinner Theatre (usual occupancy is up to 600) with social distancing between parties in place.
CDT officials are optimistic that at some point this year, the production of Meredith Willson’s “The Music Man” will return, according to the release.
For a listing of the shows, visit ChanhassenDT.com
PAISLEY PARK
Paisley Park, the home and studio of the late rock star Prince, will resume tours beginning Friday, Jan. 15.
Winter hours are 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Thursday to Friday; and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday to Sunday at Paisley Park.
More information at https://www.paisleypark.com.