Chanhassen Dinner Theatres (CDT) will host live summer concerts on its Main Stage beginning Friday, July 10 through the end of August. Concerts will be performed four to six nights every week, including some matinees.
Since March 13, CDT has been dark after all performances were postponed due to COVID-19.
The concert series has been moved from its home in the Fireside to the much larger Main Dinner Theatre space to accommodate a safer number of guests at 25% capacity, according to a press release.
Titles will include shows such as: “100 Years of Sinatra,” “A Salute to Buddy Holly and Friends,” “I Dig Peter, Paul & Mary,” “Forever Everly, Rumours & Dreams: The Music of Fleetwood Mac” and a host of brand new concerts like: “A Night of Hall & Oates,” “ABBASolutely Fab,” and “Hot Buttered Classic Soul,” featuring Ginger Commodore, Dennis Spears and Jesse Larson, finalist of “NBC’s The Voice.”
“When it is safe and prudent, and in accordance with government requirements, CDT greatly looks forward to resuming productions of Meredith Willson’s ‘The Music Man’ and Stevie Ray’s Comedy Cabaret. Until that time, we are delighted to be able to offer our guests our special brand of entertainment through these uplifting and stellar summer concerts,” states the announcement.
CDT is following State Health Department and CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of its guests and staff. Mask use is required when not consuming food or beverage. Beverage service will continue through the performance.
Dinner is available for $15, in addition to the $40 ticket price. Seats are being assigned to ensure safe distancing. Ticket buyers will check in at will-call upon arrival to receive their table assignment.
To make reservations, call 952-934-1525 or visit ChanhassenDT.com.