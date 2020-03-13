A 51-year-old Minnesota entertainment institution is suspending performances due to the growing COVID-19 pandemic.
Chanhassen Dinner Theatres has called off all shows through Sunday, April 12.
This includes all performances of "The Music Man," Fireside Concert Series events, Stevie Ray’s Comedy Cabaret and any special events, according to Public Relations Director Kris Howland.
"It's unfortunate, because we bring happiness to people. It's unfortunate that we can't do that, but we have to keep people safe," Howland said.
The dinner theater will also temporarily close its adjacent tavern, Brindisi's Pub, and postpone wedding receptions and other activities through April 12, with the exception of two small weddings on March 13 and 14.
"These decisions were made with the guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health and in accordance with the recommendations from the state of Minnesota in consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is our desire to be compliant to ensure the health and safety of everyone who engages with Chanhassen Dinner Theatres," stated an official CDT announcement.
The decision furloughs most of the theater's 300 employees, from actors to wait staff, keeping just a handful of workers to maintain the building, answer ticket-related calls and pay bills.
"It's the right thing to do," said Howland, one of the furloughed employees. "We service a large population of older people and we need to be responsible. It's the right thing to do."
"The Music Man," which recently opened to rave reviews, is slated to run through early September. "Hopefully things will get better, we'll be able to resume," Howland said.
The only other time the theater closed, was for a week in 2012, during a "financially hard time," Howland said. "This is an entirely different thing."
"And things have never been better under new ownership," Howland said. She noted that they recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of the new ownership team.
"They're so good to us," Howland said, fighting away tears.
But the music will be back in a month, Howland notes. "We'll just see what happens in the world. That's our hope, that we'll be back, but we'll see."
"We wish our audiences good health, peace, and sincerely appreciate everyone’s patience and goodwill as this will be a difficult time for many," stated the dinner theater announcement.