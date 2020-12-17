After 34 years, Chanhassen residents may be able to store their boats and recreational vehicles in their driveway next summer.
The Chanhassen City Council discussed a proposed ordinance on Monday that would allow residents to store one boat, trailer and/or recreational vehicle in their driveway. Currently, city code only allows residents to store vehicles in the back or side yard behind their house.
The proposal has launched a debate between residents arguing that they should be able to store what they want on their property, and other residents, who say large vehicles are unsightly and lower property values.
The code goes back to a 1970s ordinance that declared all storage had to be in backyards, and was later modified to allow for side yards. However, a city staff review of 19 nearby cities found that most allow for some kind of driveway storage.
The potential change was first brought up in a City Council roundtable and moved to the Planning Commission, which held a public hearing in November that drew many passionate responses.
Storing recreational vehicles in a driveway is one of the most common city violations — staff estimated in November the city receives a complaint at least twice a month. It’s also difficult to enforce, as city officials said they can’t reasonably patrol all neighborhoods frequently and fairly; because many outdoor vehicles are used seasonally, the boat could be in the water by the time the city followed up on a complaint.
While the new ordinance was slated to be voted on Monday night, the council unanimously agreed to table the discussion and give more residents the opportunity to weigh in.
“We’ve just barely scratched the surface of resident feedback and the nuances that relate to this ordinance,” Mayor Elise Ryan said.
NO TIME LIMIT
The new rule would allow a maximum of two boats/trailers/recreational vehicles on a property, with one permitted to park in a resident’s driveway. (The current ordinance limits the number of recreational vehicles on a property to one, but doesn’t specify the number of boats and/or trailers.) They must be clean, well-kept and operable.
The item would still not be allowed to park in the front yard, and must stay inside the front property line to avoid obstructing sightlines, sidewalks or right-of-ways. Owners could continue to utilize their side and back yards.
There’s no time limit — the item can stay in the driveway all year round if needed. The city would continue to not enforce the size of the items, as limits could be considered “arbitrary” and cause more problems than it's worth.
And while boats and trailers can’t be used for outdoor storage, trailers designed to carry/store other vehicles are allowed — if you have a snowmobile, residents could store it on a snowmobile trailer as “one item."
Any existing homeowner association rules barring the storage of vehicles would not be affected by the ordinance change, but homeowners could petition on their own time. If passed as-is, the ordinance would go into effect by April.
HEATED DEBATE
While the city placed an ad in the Chanhassen Villager and posted on Facebook about the potential change and vote, many residents argued it did not provide enough information or notice to inform the majority of the public.
Jackie Williams of Walnut Curve was one of the residents to push for more notice and oppose the change.
“A lot of people aren’t on Facebook or don’t get the paper. What about a mass mailing, or a simple postcard? Most property owners don’t know this is even trying to be done,” she said during Monday’s meeting. “Many residents take pride in their property and don’t want to look at these eyesores.”
Still, the city received over 30 passionate emails from residents — with a 50/50 split for or against.
Some argued boats would make their neighborhoods look “junky," and if someone had the money for a vehicle, they should be able to pay to store it. The look would decrease their property values and displace more cars, cluttering the streets. One resident questioned if the city would bother to enforce new rules if they didn’t bother with the current ones.
Others said property owners should be able to do what they like on their land. Many residents aren’t aware of the ordinance or don’t follow it, so even if the code did change, neighbors wouldn’t see much difference, one email added.
Alternatively, the ordinance could change with the seasons: when vehicles are frequently used during the summer months, they can be stored in driveways, but shouldn’t remain there the entire winter, a resident suggested.
Councilor Dan Campion, who is also a boat owner, expressed personal support for the change.
“It’s not perfect, but this seems like a reasonable plan. If you start picking on one neighbor that got reported by his neighbors, well, there’s others doing the same thing he is. It’s not fair and the current ordinance is unenforceable,” Campion said.
While councilors Julia Coleman, Jerry McDonald and Bethany Tjornhom will most likely have vacated their positions by the time the code is discussed again, they all supported tabling the decision until January.
“When you have residents responding this passionately, they deserve the council's time. Whatever conclusion they come to should be something that works for everybody. Everybody has a driveway and has different ways of using that driveway,” Tjornhom said.
Because the ordinance change was suggested by the city, there’s no timetable on when they have to make their decision. The city will plan on bringing the topic back during a work session early next year, Ryan said.
“There are so many variables on this — the season, the number, the size, the aesthetic of the neighborhood. We need to do our due diligence in understanding what ordinance we’re putting in place so that it’s something that can be enforced in a reasonable manner,” Ryan said.