The Chanhassen City Council grappled with downsizing its 37th annual Fourth of July celebration on Monday night.
The three-day event is the city’s largest festival, bringing an estimated 70,000 people to downtown Chanhassen.
“We have tried to do everything we can think of to save the Fourth of July as much as possible,” said Councilor Jerry McDonald, before the council voted 5-0 to scale back the festival.
City staff recommended canceling many of the larger activities where crowds gather, in favor of events that encourage social distancing, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That means many of the popular events, such as the parade (which can draw 30,000 spectators), a carnival, and the July 3 street dance will be axed this year.
However, some of the events, such as the Fireworks Spectacular and the flyover by historic airplanes, which usually starts off the parade, would continue.
Park and Recreation Director Todd Hoffman said the city would try to find additional parking to view the fireworks, and include fireworks that fly higher into the air, to make them easier to see for spectators.
Hoffman also noted that some events would be modified, such as a “virtual” 5K race; a Taste of Chanhassen promoting curbside take-out; and an online business expo. Events such as the Chalk It Up and Sand Sculpture Contests would be done at home, with participants submitting photos.
“Let’s be clear. We are not canceling the Fourth of July. We are canceling some of the events associated with our celebration,” said Mayor Elise Ryan. “We encourage you to be with your family members and to celebrate in the best way you can.”
At a one-hour work session before the council meeting, councilors asked if the decision could be delayed. However, Hoffman said the decision whether to proceed needed to be made now for most of the larger events.
“Community spread is another concern that we have,” Hoffman said, referring to COVID-19.
“My heart is absolutely broken, because I know this event is the heart and soul of our community,” said Councilor Julia Coleman.
“These are unusual times and as a result of that, unusual things are going to happen,” McDonald said. “But we’re trying to give the best presentation and show that we can. It won’t live up to past Fourth of Julys, but it will definitely be a Fourth of July to remember.”