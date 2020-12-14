The Chanhassen Fire Department collected over 1,250 gifts from the community during its first Toys for Tots donation drive.
Chanhassen residents were invited to drop off new toys for the program, which gives toys to families in need every Christmas, from Nov. 20-Dec. 12. All-in-all, the fire department took five vehicles with 1,277 toys to KARE 11 on Sunday.
Assistant Fire Chief Don Nutter said he’s participated in several Toys for Tots drives at other departments, but Chanhassen’s numbers are the highest he’s seen. The Longacres neighborhood received special recognition for donating 385 gifts.
“We really got a great response from the community ... I don’t think I’ve ever collected more than a thousand toys before, especially in just three weeks” said Nutter.
Nutter said the fire department will most likely repeat the toy drive next year.
“Maybe we can have some friendly competition with Chaska and Victoria,” he added.