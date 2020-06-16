The Chanhassen Fire Department is sponsoring a food drive from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 27.
The drive will be held at Chanhassen Fire Station 1, 7610 Laredo Drive, Chanhassen.
The public is asked to drop off non-perishable food items and other items such as toilet paper.
The donations will benefit the local nonprofits PROP, ICA Food Shelf and Bountiful Basket Food Shelf.
“We’ve been in communication with the food shelves and they’ve let us know when school’s out is a tough time of year, with families that depend on school breakfast and lunch options,” said Chanhassen Fire Department Operations Division Captain Troon Dowds.
Dowds said a recent facemask drive organized by the department was a big success. Following the food drive, firefighters will collect the supplies and distribute it to the different food shelves.
“We wanted to help give back, as we can,” Dowds said.