The Fourth of July fireworks are still on in Chanhassen, but Lake Ann Park will be off limits to view the display.
The Chanhassen City Council approved the fireworks plan on a 5-0 vote the night of June 8, allowing higher fireworks, but closing Lake Ann Park due to concerns over social distancing.
The fireworks are shot over Lake Ann, so on a typical Fourth of July, thousands of people view the display from the adjacent park and its parking lots.
A planning committee, made up of park and public safety officials, had discussed allowing cars into the park for viewing. However, to allow for social distancing, spectators couldn’t leave their vehicles. With people arriving as early as 7 p.m. for the 10 p.m. fireworks show, they would “not likely stay in the vehicles for 2-3 hours,” Recreation Superintendent Jerry Ruegemer told the council.
“No bathrooms provided, no food,” he said. Instead, they would be expected to “quarantine in their cars.”
So, to comply with the governor’s executive order regarding social distancing, the fireworks planning committee recommended closing the park during the fireworks. The park will be open from 6 a.m.-5 p.m. on July 4.
The council also allowed the plan to be adjusted to meet any executive order changes in place on July 4.
To make the fireworks easier to view throughout town, the fireworks company is boosting the number of 8- and 10-inch shells, and reducing the number of 3- and 5-inch shells, Ruegemer said.
The 10-inch shells are viewable at 1,000 feet above the park. The shells usually reach 100 feet for every inch in diameter, according to a city memo.