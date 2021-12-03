Looking for a festive way to celebrate the holidays locally? Here are a few fun ways to get in the holiday spirit in Chanhassen.
TREE LIGHTING
The annual tree lighting ceremony will take place at the City Center Plaza, 7700 Market Blvd., Chanhassen at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. City Councilor Haley Schubert will flip the ceremonial switch and light up the downtown park.
The free event includes fun activities for all ages including bonfires, refreshments, carolers, live reindeer, a gingerbread house display, Toys for Tots donation station and a visit from Santa.
After the festivities, get the family together and go for a ride through the city to see the Chanhassen Tour of Lights. The tour will run Dec. 4-31 from 5-8 p.m.
TOUR OF LIGHTS
The city’s goal for the tour of lights is to create a beautiful driving or walking tour of residential holiday light displays throughout Chanhassen. To register your home display for the month-long event, visit bit.ly/Chanhassentour.
Visit ci.chanhassen.mn.us/274/Tree-Lighting-Ceremony for a map of the participating houses. All registered homes will be entered to win a holiday prize pack.
HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE
The Chanhassen holiday boutique will take place Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The boutique is a great way to find a unique gift for anyone. Past vendors have sold handmade wooden signs, maple syrup, jewelry, books by local authors and bath bombs.
The boutique is located at the recreation center, 2310 Coulter Blvd., Chanhassen. Admission is free, but attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to an area food shelf.
CHRISTMAS GIVE TOGETHER
Westwood Community Church in Chanhassen holds “The Great Christmas Give Together,” from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
The family-friendly event features “live music, cookies and hot cocoa, crafts, live animals, and the opportunity to serve and bless others.”
Participants can stuff Christmas stockings for distribution to local community and ministry partners that include police stations, fire departments and schools.
The Chanhassen Campus will feature a food pack with Humanity Alliance to benefit families who experience food gaps during weekends. (Registration is required for the food pack.)
More info, or register for the food pack, at westwoodcc.org/givetogether.
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA
The Rotary Club of Chanhassen holds its annual Breakfast with Santa from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.
This year, the event will be held at a new location — the Chanhassen Recreation Center, 2310 Coulter Blvd., Chanhassen.
Parents are invited to bring a camera to take photos of their children with Santa and his reindeer, according to a Rotary press release.
There will be lots of activities for children, live holiday music and a selfie station.
Rotary has been hosting the event for more than 20 years — a “community loved Christmas event with pancakes tossed in front of you.”
Tickets are now on sale at chanhassenrotary.org through Dec. 2, and then at the door the day of the event.
The cost is $12 for adults and $8 for children ages 10 and under.
COMMUNITY BAND
The Minnesota Valley Community Band will perform its 34th annual “Holiday Pops” concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 in the Chaska High School Auditorium, 545 Pioneer Trail, Chaska. There is no admission charge.
Program highlights include a special arrangement of Beethoven’s, “Ode to Joy” theme; Alfred Reed’s “Russian Christmas Music”; and Norman Dello Joio’s “Scenes from the Louvre.” Significant in the Dello Joio piece is his treatment of the ancient hymn tune: “In Dulci Jubilo” (also known as “Good Christian Men Rejoice”).
The MVCB shifts gears in the second half of the program with Sammy Nestico’s “Good Swing Wenceslas” and Leroy Anderson’s “A Christmas Festival.” Appearances by the MVCB Trombone Choir; and MVCB Percussion Ensemble round out the performance.
In addition, a visit from Santa Claus has been scheduled. Mr. Claus will lead the children in a march around the auditorium.
CALL FROM SANTA
Register your child for a phone call from Santa Claus. Calls will be made 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9. The cost for a phone call is $2 for residents and $3 for non-residents.
Forms can be found at bit.ly/Santacall. Completed forms can be returned or mailed to City Hall, 7700 Market Blvd., Chanhassen. or the recreation center, 2310 Coulter Blvd., Chanhassen. Forms must be received by Friday, Dec. 3 for calls to be made.
For more information about any of these festive activities, visit ci.chanhassen.mn.us/274/Tree-Lighting-Ceremony.