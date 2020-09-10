Local Chanhassen graduate Alexandra Perry is a recipient of the Minnesota Valley Women’s Chorale 2020 scholarship, which acknowledges local high school choral arts students who plan on continuing singing post-graduation.
Perry, who graduated from Chanhassen High School this spring, performed in the top choir and participated in many community singing groups, such as Chanhassen’s Chamber Singers and Angelica Cantanti Youth Singers. She now attends Minnesota State University Mankato, where she majors in psychology and sings in the large ensemble choir.
Perry shares the scholarship with recipient Halley Weinberger, a graduate of Farmington High School who now attends Bethel University.