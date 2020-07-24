In a storage space in Chanhassen City Hall, President Paula Atkins and four Chanhassen Historical Society board members are putting on latex gloves and beginning to carefully unpack boxes full of artifacts.Sam Aas pulls out a Kodak camera, intact film still inside. Mary Osborne rifles through dozens of pocket-sized classic novels, all in excellent condition. Sally Atkins grabs the Chanhassen Trivia Game — the only one in existence, Paula Atkins says.But instead of moving everything back to the shelves until their next event, the members begin to sort items into categories and discuss how to display army uniforms and century-old skis. For the first time, they have a place to exhibit them.Following a year of negotiations with the Chanhassen City Council, the Chanhassen Historical Society has found its first home since its creation in 2008.
The group officially signed a two-year lease for the historic Village Hall next to St. Hubert’s church in June and hopes to officially open by September of this year. The building previously housed meal plan business Seattle Sutton, which closed its Chanhassen location last year.
The Village Hall was built in 1898 and also housed a jail, which is still there. The building is adjacent to the St. Huberts Cemetery — one of the locations of the biannual CHS Cemetery Walk, where community actors portray prominent past citizens to teach Chanhassen history and pioneer life.The city agreed to cover building maintenance and snow removal, but the society is responsible for utilities and liability insurance. Paula said utilities came out to around $2,000 for the year and the money will come from the CHS membership fees.“The building is in perfect condition. They did the water, sewer, accessibility, air conditioning, the works. It’s all we could ask for,” Paula said.The society plans to display artifacts, hold events and offer free tours. Previously, CHS kept its items in the City Hall storage space, which board members began sorting last Thursday night.Having a physical building isn’t just helpful for visitors — it ensures items will be stored, labeled and identified correctly, said Carver County Historical Society’s Executive Director Wendy Petersen Biorn. The CCHS team works with five other local historical societies in Carver County to assist with anything they might need.“While we cover all the counties, your local historical society can do an even better job because they’re so much more in touch with everything. They’re much closer to it than us, but we all work hand-in-hand as team players and help each other out as much as possible,” Biorn said.Display cases for the new building were provided by CCHS and community members. The group is still looking for a desk, window blinds and a computer, along with monetary donations and historical items.The group will continue to sort through items with the help of CCHS over the next few weeks.“We have a lot of big ideas, but we never had any place to hold them. We haven’t been able to do formal archiving, or show off what we do have,” Paula said. “It’s been a long battle … but we’re happy to have it now.”