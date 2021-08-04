What is an UnBook Club you might ask? Lisa Gearman, an associate youth services librarian at Chanhassen Library, has the answer.
The concept is for people, who don’t want to be assigned a book, to get together and discuss whatever books of choice they are reading, Gearman said. While she cannot take credit for the idea, it worked well at her previous job so she wanted to bring it to teenagers at the Chanhassen Library.
The UnBook Club and Teen Advisory Board meets at 6:30 p.m., the third Tuesday of the month. No registration is required and anyone 13-19 years old can come to discuss books without a structured discussion.
“We’re really letting the teens use their voice in how this is all going to lay out,” Gearman said.
Teenagers love to give each other recommendations, Gearman said. It’s fascinating how they are getting information about books through Instagram, TikTok, podcasts and other media.
So far, the book club has met once. There weren’t a ton of participants, but the ones who were there, really wanted to be there, Gearman said. They were bonding with each other and creating friendships with like-minded teens who also like books, authors and young adult literature, she added. Some of the participants even stayed after the club to hang out in the teen study room at the library.
“It’s just fun to watch them grow,” Gearman said.
YOUNG BOOK LOVER
Lahari Hosur is a volunteer at the Chanhassen Library. Next year, she will be a junior at Eden Prairie High School. Growing up, she was always reading books and hanging out at different libraries. When she needed volunteer hours for school, she knew exactly where to go.
“I can’t think of any better place,” Hosur said.
When Hosur was in elementary school, she tried starting her own book club. Unfortunately, no one else joined, she said with a laugh. When she heard about the UnBook Club, she was intrigued and of course wanted to read and talk about books.
MORE THAN A BOOK CLUB
The participants in the club are also part of the Teen Advisory Board. They are able to make suggestions and come up with new ideas for the library. The library is letting them have a voice and they are helping change the decorations and displays in the teen study room, Gearman said.
“We’ve actually decided to completely like redecorate to make it more inviting,” Hosur said.
Another idea they had is to make bookmarks to put inside of books so that when another teen opens it up, they know it was recommended by one of their peers.
Hosur enjoys that the UnBook Club doesn’t have a traditional format. In a normal book club, if she didn’t like the book, then she wouldn’t be able to participate in conversations about it. In the UnBook Club, she gets to pick her own book and discuss it with others.
“Then maybe they’ll read the book too because you’re recommending it to them,” Hosur said.
Her favorite part of the club is meeting new people and making friends, Hosur said. Even though there are only about three to four people in the club, they are all big fans of the same book series and recommend new books to each other.
“It’s just a really great experience to meet new people,” Hosur said.
The library is a welcoming environment, Hosur said, adding it’s too bad that not a lot of teens go there. When she is there, she notices it’s mostly children under 12 years old with their parents. Hosur thinks it would be nice to see more teens come in and read books.