The Chanhassen Lions Club is hosting its annual pancake breakfast from 9 a.m.-noon Sunday, April 25.
This year it will be pancakes-to-go. Participants are invited to drive through the Chanhassen CIty Center/Library parking lot for their pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, and butter and syrup in to-go containers.
The Lions will take free will donations, with no tickets necessary.
The Chanhassen Lions Club is a service organization, chartered in 1988. It raises funds by selling Christmas trees, hosting a charity golf tournament and a pancake breakfast. “A successful event means that we get to continue and even expand our community service activities and service projects/donations,” stated a press release.
“Despite the cancelation of two or our primary fundraising activities in 2020, we were still able to distribute over $18,000 to charities and individuals in the community while also donating 1,500 pounds of food to Bountiful Baskets, keeping our stretch of Powers Boulevard clean and maintaining our tie to the senior community through an ice cream social,” the release stated.
“2020 was capped off with our most successful Christmas tree sales ever and we continued to bring joy to the community by distributing over 100 poinsettias to the local senior centers.”
Some of the Community Service Activities throughout the year are:
- Adopt-a-Highway - Spring and fall litter cleanup on Powers Boulevard
- Fall food drive at Cub Foods
- Mid-summer Senior Center Picnic at Lake Ann
- Spring and fall TreeHouse meal projects for the teens at Chaska TreeHouse
- Scholarships for college- and trade-school bound students
In addition to service projects the Chanhassen Lions Club contributes financially to:
- MN Lions Vision Foundation - The Gift of Sight
- MN Lions Hearing Foundation
- MN Lions Childhood Cancer Foundation
- Can Do Canines - Assistance Dogs