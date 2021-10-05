On the evening of Sept. 9, the Chanhassen Lions Club recognized four of its members, three posthumously, with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the organization’s annual picnic.
According to Lisa Kaufmann, the club’s vice president, the award, which is new, is meant for members who went over and beyond their duties to help the club grow and be successful over the years.
“Not only were these people great Lions, but they did great things for the city,” Kaufmann said.
AWARD RECIPIENTS
Award recipients included:
- Curt Robinson, who has been a member of the club since 1989. Robinson was in attendance to receive his award. Robinson has served as the club’s treasurer and won awards such as the Worker Bee, Helen Keller and the Rotary Club of Chanhassen Distinguished Service Award.
- Marion W “Bud” Walker joined the club in 2004. Walker served as club president from 2008-2009 and was an active participant in various club events. He died at the age of 76 in November 2020.
- Howard Meuwissen was a charter member of the club in 1988. He was the club’s first Worker Bee Award winner and was a Melvin Jones Fellow. He never missed a club meeting, even in his later years when he was on kidney dialysis. He died at the age of 86 in October 2020.
- Jim Lyon was a transfer member, joining in 2008. He served as the club’s vice president in 2009 and president in 2011. Lyon won the Worker Bee, Melvin Jones and Helen Keller award. He died from brain cancer at the age of 66 in May 2015.
IDEA FOR AWARD
The idea for the Lifetime Achievement Award came from Mark Page, who was a previous club president and has been a member for around 10 years. The club started in Chanhassen about 33 years ago and Page noticed members who had done great things for the club had died without any formal recognition.
Page proposed, “I want to make a lifetime achievement award and give it to people while they still can be recognized, while they're still alive.”
Club members must go through particular hurdles in order to be eligible for the award, Page said. Those hurdles include satisfying the rule of 90, in which the member’s age plus years of service equals to 90 or greater, the member being in good standing and the member having been a charter member, served as an officer or a board member.
The award recipients were honored with a plaque with their name on it and $100 was donated in their names to a charity the Lions Club supports. Family members of the deceased recipients were in attendance.
“We do want to recognize the people who really, really are … dedicated to the service and really have done a good job,” Page said.
The Lions Club motto is “we serve,” whether that be through a Christmas tree lot or members picking up garbage along the highway. According to Kaufmann, the award is a way to take care of members and thank them for making the club what it is.
MOST DEDICATED
Page describes the award recipients as “the most dedicated Lions.” The Lifetime Achievement Award isn’t necessarily an annual award that will be given out, but rather “when the need arises,” he said. With that being said, there are some current members that have already hit every hurdle, he added.
Referring to Robinson, Page described him as a “dear guy” who has been “an awesome lion.” Robinson is the “nicest guy in the world and I just always had a soft spot for him,” he said, adding “he’ll be the first non-posthumous recipient.”
Robinson, who is 84 years old, said he initially joined the club to socialize with and meet new people. Through his membership he has met many wonderful people, he said.
According to Robinson, he was surprised to win the award. There are a number of people in the Lions Club that should get this award before me, he said.
“It’s quite an achievement to get a Lifetime Achievement Award,” Robinson said.