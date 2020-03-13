A lodging tax has been proposed to establish a Chanhassen visitors bureau.
Cities can impose up to a 3% tax on short-term lodging like hotels, if 95 percent of the revenue raised is used for tourism promotion, according to Minnesota statute.
Vernelle Clayton and Joel Rainville, representing BuyChanhassen, have proposed that the city institute a lodging tax to fund a Chanhassen visitors bureau with a dedicated employee. It would also help fund a contract with Meet Minneapolis, a visitors and convention bureau.
BuyChanhassen was created by the Chanhassen business community more than 10 years ago, after the chambers of commerce for Chaska, Victoria and Chanhassen consolidated into the SouthWest Metro Chamber of Commerce. BuyChanhassen was created to provide additional marketing support for Chanhassen’s businesses and services.
Clayton and Rainville spoke to the Chanhassen City Council at its Feb. 24 work session. They also brought Michael Rainville, senior partnership marketing manager of Meet Minneapolis. (Joel and Michael Rainville are related.)
Michael Rainville explained that Meet Minneapolis has a staff of 20, who work with companies and businesses across the country, raising awareness of the Twin Cities hotels, restaurants, events and entertainment venues.
“We see increased potential to have Chanhassen included in broader marketing efforts,” Michael Rainville said, “helping local hotels book more extended stays in the city, thereby increasing tourist dollars spent at local restaurants, businesses and services."
Chanhassen is already on the radar for being an entertainment destination, according to Clayton and Joel Rainville. Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Paisley Park and Eckankar draw visitors from across the Twin Cities, the state, the Midwest and the world.
“We’ve had meetings with the local management at each of the hotels, and the regional managers of the Country Inn and Suites, Holiday Express and the Chanhassen AmericInn,” Clayton told the council. “They are aware that most communities in the Twin Cities have them (visitors bureaus).
“It seems like an asset whose time has come,” Clayton said. She pointed out that Waconia and Shakopee have visitors bureaus. RiverSouth is a joint public-private partnership promoting Canterbury Park, Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, Valleyfair, the Renaissance Festival, Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, and the cities of Prior Lake and Shakopee.
“We have so much to offer,” Clayton said, “much more than some of the other communities. But they are taking our dollars.”
“Who is ‘they?’” Mayor Elise Ryan asked.
The hotels, restaurants and businesses in Bloomington and Minneapolis, even Waconia, Clayton said. Waconia’s visitors bureau promotes local businesses, seasonal events, and recreational opportunities.
Rainville said that destination marketing relationships with Meet Minneapolis and Explore Minnesota, the state tourism bureau, could leverage Chanhassen’s hotels and attractions to the broader wedding market, sports events groups, business training groups, and more. But, as an all-volunteer organization, BuyChanhassen isn’t able to devote the time needed to seek broader marketing efforts.
Amy Buskerud, manager of Holiday Inn Express Inn & Suites, Chanhassen, said, "We are in need of something like that. It would be helpful to have someone concentrate on bringing people into the city.
The guests at the Holiday Inn represent a gamut of travelers, from business, LifeTime Fitness staff in town for training, weekend guests here for weddings or visiting family. During summer, there sports teams book rooms for tournaments.
Buskerud and her staff field a lot of questions. "The majority want to know where to go to eat. Some people are curious about Paisley Park. It would be nice to have the information like brochures or fliers readily available," she said. "We do partner with the Arboretum as its preferred hotel, and have information here about their activities. But we don't have any brochures for the dinner theater or Paisley Park. It would be nice to have something that gave guests an idea of where to eat, or what to see while they're here."
Not a new idea
A lodging tax was first suggested to the city council in 2007 by Linda Walton, the then-executive director of the Chanhassen Chamber of Commerce. “I had support from many types of businesses and most of the hotels were in support of it. But the City Council at the time was dead set against taxes, even if it wasn’t a tax for residents. They didn’t understand the concept. I still believe Chanhassen could support a lodging tax," Walton said. "There’s a lot of lost revenue here. People come here from all over the world. We are a hub of activity for travelers and business people."
“A good success story is Waconia,” Walton said. “They started with one small hotel and a lodging tax. Since then they’ve been able to capitalize on creating a tourism bureau through the chamber of commerce, and today they have their program Destination Waconia. They promote their three wineries, a brewery and distillery, city parks and trails, restaurants, and historic sites. They have a very dynamic, active tourism bureau.”
Paisley Park
When Paisley Park turned into a museum after Prince’s death in April 2016, then Mayor Denny Laufenburger remembers witnessing the impact Prince fans made in visiting the city.
“I saw Paisley Park become a destination and a museum, where fans could manifest their love for Prince and his legacy," Laufenburger said. "And I knew full well that the local businesses — gas stations, restaurants, and shops would see the results."
Not long afterward, Laufenburger invited Melvin Tennant of Meet Minneapolis to talk to the City Council about possibly joining the organization to support area tourism efforts and economic development.
“Meet Minneapolis had already added Paisley Park to its lineup of destinations along with the Dakota Jazz Club, the Capri, and First Ave,” Laufenburger said. “Anything that draws businesses and industries, people to our community is economic development.”
Letters of support
At the Feb. 24 work session, Mayor Ryan told Clayton and Joel Rainville that it would be helpful to have letters of support from the hotels, and even more helpful to have the hotel representatives in attendance. Ryan asked that Buy Chanhassen provide follow up information and letters from the hotels at the city’s April 27 work session.
In a follow-up interview after the work session, Joel Rainville said, “We see a need to have a paid resource to market the city. The SouthWest Chamber does a great job connecting businesses, but not to marketing tourism. The chamber has membership fees, but not a vehicle to run a visitor bureau."
"The first step is to make sure the City Council and constituents understand the need, then ask if they’d support drafting an ordinance to create a lodging tax,” Rainville said. “Once Visit Chanhassen is founded, set up with a board, a staff person could start gathering partnerships."