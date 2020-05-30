A baby owl was rescued on May 27 in the Carver Beach Road neighborhood.
Development is occurring in the area, and a baby owl was displaced in the process, reports Chanhassen resident Paige Will.
“All of us neighbors had been watching the baby owl make its way up one of the trees on the property. Yesterday during the commotion of digging, the baby owl fell from the tree and three (wonderful) neighbors, with the help of the Raptor Center on the phone transplanted the owl into a different tree on a safe property,” Will said.
In April, neighbors and the Chanhassen Fire Department replaced an owl nest, and owlet, that had fallen out of a tree in St. Hubert’s Cemetery. That rescue also received help from the Raptor Center.