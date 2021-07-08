Nina Hamza once stood in the frigid Minnesota weather, hose in hand, attempting to create an ice skating rink in her backyard.
The leaking plastic and unseen slopes of the ground made the task nearly impossible. Giving up, Hamza stormed inside, sat down at her computer and started writing. The result was a column about life lessons learned, which the Star Tribune published in their opinion section.
Hamza was hooked.
A newly published author, Hamza balances her career as a primary care physician with telling the stories of characters of color through middle-grade fiction.
Middle-grade books are a favorite of Hamza, who turns to children-focused writing in fiction for its honesty and pointed accuracy. Her new book, “Ahmed Aziz’s Epic Year,” follows a young boy learning life lessons from three classics in a language arts class.
Hamza, originally from India, grew up in Saudi Arabia. As a result of her father working for an American oil company, Hamza grew up speaking English with an American accent.
“It was kind of hard to explain why a brown kid who had never even been to the U.S. spoke with an American accent,” Hamza said. Twenty years ago, she moved to the United States, living in Texas and New York before settling in Minnesota to be near her sister.
“I moved here for the free babysitting,” Hamza joked, “but 17 years later I’m still here.”
Hamza is very close with her parents and two sisters, texting them updates on topics ranging from a Jimmy John’s lunch run to an odd smell in the fridge. She spends time in India with her parents each summer, and they in turn spend a few months in Minnesota.
In India, aspiring doctors attend medical school directly from high school, with no undergraduate degree. Hamza followed suit.
Hamza began working at Ridgeview Chanhassen Clinic 14 years ago, taking some time off for health issues after her youngest son was born. Hamza has dealt with Crohn’s disease since 18 and was diagnosed with cancer three years ago. She is now back at Ridgeview part-time, also being a published author and mother of three.
“I don’t know how to say this without sounding cheesy, but healthcare is a wonderful profession. To be able to be help people when they’re not feeling well is an honor.”
Ridgeview colleague Mike Lano enjoys working with Hamza, admiring her ability to take complex information and compile it into simple bullet points infused with humorous observations.
“Nina is truly an amazing individual,” he said. “She is a not only an excellent physician, but a thoughtful, kind and generous colleague with a wonderful sense of humor.”
Hamza began reading children’s books again when her children did, and found them very different than she remembered.
“There were so many underlying lessons and nuanced takeaways that I must have totally missed as a child. That was the basic inspiration,” she said. Hamza grew up reading Judy Blume and Beverly Cleary. Other writing inspiration comes from Rebecca Stead, Kelly Yang and Reem Faruqi.
Hamza emphasized the importance of seeing POC characters in literature for all children. For children who are POC, reading their own stories makes them feel validated. For those who aren’t, their worldview is broadened by reading about different experiences than their own.
Ahmed is based on Hamza’s eldest son, while his sister is based on Hamza’s daughter, Ayesha.
“And at the end of the day, regardless of the color of our skin, or our backgrounds, our stories are all the same. It’s important for all of us to be reminded of that,” Hamza said.
While Hamza jokes that the most difficult part of the writing and publishing process was taking the photo for her book flap, she admits that the hardest part was truly putting herself out there.
“My favorite part has been learning that I could do this,” Hamza said. “Whether it was finishing the first draft, signing with an agent, signing with a publisher or seeing my book in a store, every step has felt like a celebration.”