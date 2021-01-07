The City of Chanhassen will interview eight people for the open City Councilor position by Monday, including three who ran for local offices in the 2020 election.
Mark Von Oven, Susan Kibler, Bala Chintaginjala, Jerry McDonald, Scot Lacek, Ryan Soller, Wilma Ruppert and Cheryl Ayotte applied for the position, which was vacated by Julia Coleman this month after she was elected as District 47's state senator.
Soller and McDonald, who was a councilor for 13 years, ran for city council in November. Chintaginjala ran for the District 47 seat, but was defeated in the primaries.
The council will interview candidates on January 7 at 4:15 p.m. and January 11 at 5:00 p.m, and will elect their new member during the January 11 council meeting.