The city of Chanhassen has cancelled its Easter Egg Candy Hunt originally scheduled for Saturday, April 11 in City Center Park.
The decision is a "effort to lessen the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the public," according to a city of Chanhassen press release.
“First and foremost, the city would like to thank our community and event sponsors for the overwhelming amount of support and attendance you have given to the Easter Egg Candy Hunt through the years,” stated Recreation Superintendent Jerry Ruegemer. “As the threat of the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to expand and becomes more uncertain, it was a difficult decision to make, but the health and well-being of our community is our first priority.”
The city plans to continue the longstanding tradition of the Easter Egg Candy Hunt next year.
Those who pre-registered for the event will receive a full refund.
For more information, contact Ruegemer at 952-227-1121 or jruegemer@ci.chanhassen.mn.us.