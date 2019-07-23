Stages Theatre Company presents “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka” through Aug. 4.
Performers include Alex Weiner, 12, and Riley Gamades, 12, both Chanhassen seventh-graders. Both actors have performed in several local theater productions.
Based on the Book “Charlie and The Chocolate Factory” by Roald Dahl, the musical follows the adventures of Charlie Bucket and the other Golden Ticket holders through Willy Wonka’s whimsical and mysterious Chocolate Factory filled with Oompa-Loompa, fun, candy and magic around every corner.
“Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka” runs approximately 60 minutes with no intermission and is recommended for all ages.
Visit www.stagestheatre.org for specific performance dates. Tickets are $16 for adults; $14 for seniors, ages 60+ and children.
Stages Theatre is located at 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins.