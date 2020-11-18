Missing the Christmas lights at City Center Park? The annual tree lighting ceremony will still go on — virtually.
Pre-COVID, the ceremony took place in person — last year, even Santa showed up. This time around, Mayor Elise Ryan will “flip the switch” via Facebook Live and on the city’s website on Dec. 5 at 5:00 p.m.
Residents are invited to turn on their own Christmas lights at the same time. Those wanting to show off their display throughout the month can register for the Chanhassen Tour of Lights, a citywide driving tour of festive homes lit up for the holidays.
More information on the Tour of Lights and tree lighting ceremony is available at www.ci.chanhassen.mn.us/treelighting.