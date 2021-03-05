Egg hunt
Chanhassen's annual Easter Egg Candy Hunt, pictured in 2019, is April 3. Pre-registration is encouraged, due to event capacity maximum.

 File photo

The city of Chanhassen’s 38th Annual Easter Egg Candy Hunt will be held 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 3.

The hunt will take place at City Center Park (7700 Market Blvd.) in three separate waves, according to a city of Chanhassen press release.

Children ages 12 and under, along with their friends and family, participate in the annual event, this year modified to fit current COVID-19 health and safety regulations. The popular event will include an egg and candy hunt, special prize-redeemable eggs, an appearance from the Easter Bunny, and is a drop-off location for the coloring contest (forms available online at www.ci.chanhassen.mn.us/easter).

Space is limited at this event due to event capacity maximums, so pre-registration is strongly encouraged, according to a press release. If space fills prior to April 3, no walk-up registrations will be taken.

Participants can register through 4 p.m. Friday, April 2, online at www.ci.chanhassen.mn.us/easter. The event fee is $6/child.

The egg and candy hunts will be divided into three age groups: 4 and under; 5-8; and 9-12. Each hunt will include golden eggs that can be redeemed for a special prize. This event is rain, snow, or shine. Participants are encouraged to dress accordingly.

COVID-19 safety information

  • Masks required (except when exempt by state regulation).
  • Social distancing required.
  • Stay home if you or a family member feels sick.
  • Space is limited to most current COVID-19 capacity maximum. Pre-register by 4 p.m. April 3.
  • Volunteers in masks and gloves.

More info at www.ci.chanhassen.mn.us/easter.

