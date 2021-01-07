The 28th annual Feb Fest and fishing contest will be held virtually this year.
The event, which typically takes place the first Saturday in February on Lake Ann, will be held from Feb. 1 to Feb. 6. Instead of being confined to one lake, participants can fish from any Lake in Carver County. Eligible species are Northern, Sunfish, Crappie, Walleye and Perch, and entries will be submitted online. Prize winners are chosen randomly.
The medallion hunt, with social distancing rules, will also be held throughout the week. Entry tickets are $10. For more information, visit http://ci.chanhassen.mn.us/270/February-Festival.