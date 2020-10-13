The Chaska-Chanhassen varsity football game, set for Friday, Oct. 16, has been rescheduled due to a COVID-19-related quarantine impacting the Chanhassen program, according to an Eastern Carver County Schools announcement.
“I am devastated for our student athletes,” stated ECCS Superintendent Lisa Sayles-Adams. “This is an important game for our entire community, and we don’t take this cancellation lightly."
The game cancellation was announced Monday evening. The Saturday, Oct. 17 Chaska-Chanhassen junior varsity game has also been canceled. However, the Thursday, Oct. 15 ninth-grade game will continue as scheduled, according to the announcement.
The Chaska varsity team will instead face off against Robbinsdale Armstrong on Oct. 16. Meanwhile, the varsity match against Chanhassen was rescheduled for Friday, Oct. 30. Additional sub-varsity matchups between Chanhassen and Chaska will also be coordinated for the week of Oct. 26.
"As a community, we all want our kids safe, healthy, and in school. We want them to have the opportunity to participate in athletics and activities. In order to do that, we need the support of our entire community to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Please mask up, practice physical distancing whenever possible, wash your hands, and take care of yourselves," Sayles-Adams stated.
The school district reminds the public that COVID-19 cases in Carver County and statewide are increasing. "Parents are reminded to closely monitor children for symptoms, keep them home when ill, and while awaiting test results," states the district.