The musical "Bye Bye Birdie" will be performed by the Chaska Valley Family Theatre July 25-Aug. 4.
"Innocent teens from Sweet Apple, Ohio, lose their minds when a struggling music producer from New York chooses their community for an incredible PR stunt. Albert Peterson, portrayed by former Chanhassen High School theater standout Micah Mills, wants to transition out of show business with a huge splash and he’s bringing Conrad Birdie, a fictitious version of Elvis Presley, to town along with him," states a press release.
Songs from the show include “Put On a Happy Face,” “The Telephone Hour,” “Kids,” and “A Lot of Livin’ To Do.”
Directed by Anna Olson, with vocal musical direction by Casey Barker and choreography by Kate McCall, the show features a cast of more than 40 local actors from Chaska, Chanhassen, Victoria and surrounding communities.
Performances, including seven evening shows and three matinees, run Thursday, July 25, through Sunday, Aug. 4 at the Chaska Community Center, 1661 Park Ridge Drive, Chaska. Performances are 7 p.m. July 25, 26, 27, 31, Aug. 1, 2, 3; and 2 p.m., July 27, 28, Aug. 4.
Ticket prices are $17 for adults (18 and over), $15 for seniors (65 and over) and $12 for students (17 and under), with no added fees. Group discounts are available for online orders of 10 or more tickets.
Chaska Valley Family Theatre was founded in 1995 by group of Chaska High School alumni. Since then, the troupe has entertained tens of thousands of patrons, producing several shows each season.
For more information, visit www.cvft.org.