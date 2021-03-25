Ducks Unlimited sponsor and Chaska resident Brad Bowers won a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, worth $40,000, in a Minnesota Ducks Unlimited statewide virtual convention.
Those who attend events with Minnesota Ducks Unlimited, a wetland conservation nonprofit focused on waterfowl, have the chance to win a YETI Tundra 35 cooler, according to a press release. If they win the cooler, they also have a chance to win the new truck in the annual drawing.
Bowers, a husband and father of three, said he’s a hunter — duck, pheasant and deer — as well as fisher, snowmobiler, and dirt biker. His love for the outdoors began while growing up on a southern Minnesota farm.
“Our lives are so busy with our kids at these ages (14, 10 and 8). Being outside spending time with family is the greatest gift we give each other. And the biggest gift I can give back is supporting wetland and wildlife conservation though Ducks Unlimited,” Bowers stated, in the press release.
When he received the award, Bowers said he was at his son’s wrestling match and “started hooting and hollering.” He has won several YETI coolers through Ducks Unlimited in the past.
Ducks Unlimited partnered with statewide Chevrolet dealers for the prize.
Chevrolet dealers have raised $2.2 million for wetland conservation since the late 1990s, according to the press release. A check for that amount was donated to Ducks Unlimited in early February.
“It’s a perfect grassroots partnership. Helping (Ducks Unlimited) volunteers raise dollars for wetland conservation at local events helps build great customer relationships,” said John Lenzen with Lenzen Chevrolet-Buick, Inc. in Chaska.
A $250 donation equates to one preserved wetland acre, according to Minnesota Ducks Unlimited State Chair Kyle Thaemlitz.