Sleep paralysis is a terrifying experience for anyone who’s woken up in the middle of the night unable to move or speak. It is also the inspiration behind “Blink,” a chilling 10-minute short film co-produced and co-written by Chaska-native Anna Halberg.
Halberg, 35, got a call from her producing and writing partner Spencer Cohen after he had experienced sleep paralysis. He said it was the most terrifying thing that happened to him and when he explained his experience, she realized she had a similar one a few months prior.
“I woke up in the middle of the night and I heard a sound and I saw what looked like a figure of a person walk into my room and stand at the corner of my bed,” Halberg said. “I went to turn my head to scream and my whole body was paralyzed and the only thing that I could move was my eyes.”
That feeling of not being able to move, defend yourself or scream was horrifying, Halberg said. She and Cohen realized it would make a great horror movie. While “Blink” isn’t about sleep paralysis, it deals with a similar situation.
Mary, the protagonist of “Blink” is played by Sophie Thatcher. Thatcher has grown in popularity from series such as Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” and Disney Plus’s “The Book of Boba Fett.” She wakes up in a hospital after being pushed out of a window and is unable to move or speak so must communicate with her eyes. Whoever or whatever pushed her is still after her.
Behind ‘Blink’
The idea for “Blink” started as a feature film. Producer Scott Glassgold had asked Halberg and Cohen if they had a short horror film that would work for Scream Gems Horror Lab, the horror subsidiary of Sony that makes proof of concept short films and works to support young filmmakers. They sent over the short film for “Blink” and it was well received. They were able to reverse engineer it into being a short for the program, she said.
Thatcher is incredibly talented and a joy on set, Halberg said, adding that she’s blowing up in popularity and will only continue to become more successful. It is often said that good actors act through their eyes, but Thatcher literally had to act with only her eyes, she added.
“I think she was able to convey so much emotion just with a look and that’s extremely difficult to do,” Halberg said. “Her talent is really immeasurable.”
Halberg, who graduated from Chaska High School in 2004, attended the University of Southern California’s film school to study production.
Being in film school was a fun environment because the people were like-minded and passionate about film, Halberg said. Because of limited time and money for “Blink,” crew members had to call in favors with friends and bring in people excited about the material. It brought them back to their film-school roots, she said.
“Blink” was filmed over two days. According to Halberg, it was doable, but the crew had to work at a fast pace. Of course there were some challenges along the way.
In order to create tension and build fear, the crew wanted to move the camera in certain ways in the space. The hospital locations they scouted were either functional and couldn’t be used or the dimensions didn’t work. They ended up building an entire set with fly away walls so they could bring the camera into places where it otherwise couldn’t go. The process was expensive and time-consuming, she said.
“It was constantly having to rethink our process and find solutions when things weren’t working the way that they were supposed to,” Halberg said.
Overall, Halberg was impressed with the quality of the short film, given the short amount of time they had to work on it and its limited budget. The crew and cast were really talented and she was happy with how it turned out, she said.
The short film premiered at South by Southwest on March 13. For two years, festivals haven’t been able to happen in person, so it was fun for Halberg to be able to watch her film on the big screen with an audience.
“It just plays so differently, being in a packed room with other people than it does watching it by yourself on a computer or your phone,” Halberg said.
THE FUTURE
Based on the great working relationship they had with Screen Gems, Halberg and Cohen are now directing a feature film with the studio that will tentatively be shooting sometime this year. The film is a horror movie titled “Horrorscope.”
“That’s been a really exciting outcome from the short as well, and we’re really happy to be continuing our collaboration with them,” Halberg said.
To watch the short film, visit bit.ly/Blinkshort.