Children’s Minnesota announced the expansion of its neonatal service offerings at Ridgeview’s hospital campus in Waconia, which will now offer families an enhanced Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), caring for babies as young as 30 weeks gestational age.
Developed and operated in collaboration with Children's Minnesota, Ridgeview’s NICU has cared for nearly 2,000 babies since the partnership began more than 10 years ago, according to a press release.
“We’re excited to be expanding our valued partnership with Ridgeview by providing even more highly specialized care to premature babies in Waconia and the surrounding region,” stated Dr. Mark Bergeron, MD, MPH, Children’s Minnesota medical director of Ridgeview NICU.
As part of the expansion, Children’s Minnesota and maternal-fetal medicine physicians from Minnesota Perinatal Physicians worked with clinicians at Ridgeview to enhance processes and procedures to care for high-risk mothers and babies, and collaborated to provide extensive training to ensure that all staff members have the skills needed to care for complex cases.
"Most newborns won’t need extra care, but if they do, the services and expertise of our specially-trained team are here," said Elaine Arion, DNP, MSN, RN, vice president, patient care services and chief nursing officer at Ridgeview.
More info at www.ridgeviewmedical.org.