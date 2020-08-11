After a July facility assessment, the Chanhassen City Council voted Monday to begin the process of using $1.3 million of the city’s federal CARES funding to make improvements meant to stop the spread of COVID-19 in city buildings.
There are three major upgrades in the works — indoor air quality, physical distancing and frequently touched surfaces. Because COVID-19 is primarily spread through airborne particles, replacing and upgrading HVAC systems is the priority. There will also be a focus on “touchless” technology, installing automatic fixtures like doors, sinks and toilets.
“We can’t eliminate all touchpoints, but we can reduce some of them, especially in high traffic areas,” said project architect Kimberly Sandbulte at the City Council meeting.
The Fire Department, public works building, library, recreation center, City Hall and senior center would all receive the upgrades. Costs vary; according to the recommendations, City Hall’s HVAC system will cost over $500,000 due to its age, while other buildings’ HVACs will cost between $22,500-$145,000.
The city received $1.9 million in CARES funding to be used for COVID-19 related safety measures. The initial estimate for the projects from assessors Leo A Daly Architects and RJM Construction was $1.47 million, but city staff recommended the council cap the project at $1.3 million.
Because any projects using CARES funding must be completed by Nov. 15, the project must be fast-tracked, which creates challenges for such significant building improvements, said Public Works Director Charlie Howell in the meeting.
While there is potential for Congress to extend that deadline, the city should not “base on hope,” said Chanhassen City Attorney Roger Knutson. Tentative plans have construction starting by Sept. 15.
“We need to make our buildings as safe as possible, not just for us, but for our residents who will use these buildings,” Howell said.