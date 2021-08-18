Victoria Mayor Deb McMillan expressed disappointment that an easement agreement could not be reached for a trail connection along Bavaria Road.
City officials said the lack of an easement agreement with Hartman Properties on the east side of the roadway has stalled the trail connection. The company has three entrances to its 16-acre property along that roadway.
Jeff Hartman, owner/president of the company, cited safety concerns of a trail on the east rather than the west side of the road. He also said redevelopment of that roadway years ago was deliberately moved to the east about 10 feet to accommodate a trail on the west side.
City officials, including Parks & Recreation Director Ann Mahnke, maintained hopes of getting the trail connection, but that possibility abruptly ended after the Victoria City Council’s Aug. 9 closed session, during which the council considered an undisclosed counteroffer from Hartman.
“We are declining the offer as it is not in the taxpayers’ best interest,” McMillan said, upon reconvening into open session. “The City Council is disappointed in this outcome.
“We lost the opportunity to develop this trail, which was a clear community priority and we have also lost a $150,000 grant,” she continued. “We have directed staff to cease work on the Bavaria trail connection and work with the parks and rec committee to identify the next trail priority.”
The counteroffer “was significantly more than what the city had offered, which was based on our current park dedication calculation of $105,000 per acre,” Mahnke said. Just over .2 acres of land was in question.
CONNECTION
The trail would have connected to the local trail system at 86th Street and County Road 18, and would have connected the Minnesota River Bluffs Regional Trail to the Lake Minnetonka Regional trail.
It would have also connected up to the Highway 5 trail that leads to the new trail through the University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Mahnke said. Two sections of trail on the west side of Bavaria Road were constructed as part of housing developments.
Mahnke said Hartman “had several concerns about it being on the east side; business operations and safety of pedestrians. He had expressed those things throughout the process.”
For now, “we are done working on Bavaria Road trail,” she said. “I would guess that at some point in time it could come up again, but I don’t see it for the foreseeable future.”
The city also spent about $70,000 in design and engineering costs, as well as a significant amount of staff and volunteer time on the project.
“We have the trail design, so that isn’t necessarily a loss if it gets picked up again without a lot of changes, which I wouldn’t anticipate, so it wouldn’t be a total loss,” Mahnke said.
Hartman could not be reached for comment since the council’s last meeting, but in a previous interview he expressed concern about bicyclists, walkers and others using a proposed 10-foot wide trail that would cross three business entrances used by a number of vehicles, including large trucks.
Hartman said he was caught a bit off guard by the city’s “rather urgent” request to meet about an easement on his business’ side of the roadway.
“Then they say they’re going to lose a grant? What grant? Now there’s a deadline and more pressure,” Hartman said. “I don’t know if that’s fair."
“None of the people on this side want it. How did it get this far? All of a sudden it went from that side to this side,” he said from his office. “I don’t want to be in this spot. It’s a crappy spot. I just think it’s much riskier over here and I don’t want anyone to get hurt.”
"I’d be worried about our customers, employees and those who would use the trail if it’s over here.”
Hartman mentioned traffic speeds on Bavaria Road and the possible dangers of vehicles heading south having to stop for trail users before turning left into the business property.
Rick Adams, who lives across the roadway from Hartman Properties, voiced last month at a City Council meeting that he would prefer the trail on the east side and to have the 45 mph speed limit reduced.
“The east side of the road is great for me,” Adams said, adding that if a trail was on the west side, he would like to see a fence or berm.
Adams has put a makeshift sign up on his property saying: “No Walk Path.”
Mahnke said she and committee members will reexamine the city’s trail priority list “and go on to the next project. There are plenty of others.”