The Victoria City Council adopted a resolution to extend the mayor-declared peacetime local emergency due to the COVID-19 health pandemic at a special meeting on March 19.
Mayor Tom Funk had previously signed a proclamation declaring a peacetime local emergency effective noon March 16.
The proclamation activated the city’s emergency management and response plan, according to a city of Victoria press release. It allows the city to provide emergency assistance, such as executing contracts and hiring temporary workers, without having to adhere to normal procedures and formalities. The City Council resolution invokes the city’s disaster plan and extends the local emergency until it is rescinded by affirmative vote of the City Council.
The resolution also allows the city to schedule and conduct public meetings remotely, if necessary. This is important because under Minnesota statute, meetings of a public body must be open to the public. If there is a health pandemic or an emergency situation, Minnesota statutes allow meetings of a public body to be conducted by electronic means.
Effective Monday, March 23, some or all of the members of the Victoria City Council and advisory bodies will participate in council or advisory board meetings remotely with provisions for public participation, both prior to and during the meetings. Visit the city’s website at www.ci.victoria.mn.us for detailed information about how to access the meetings.
Declaring a local emergency may also provide access to federal or state funding, services or resources to our local businesses and state or federal funding or grants to the city to offset emergency-related expenditures or lost revenues.
CITY HALL
City Hall was closed to the public beginning Friday, through at least the end of the month. City employees will still be working to provide all critical services and many routine services. For details on service provision and how to contact city staff, visit www.ci.victoria.mn.us.
“At the city of Victoria, we have, and will continue to take important steps to ensure the health and safety of our community, and to help limit the spread of Coronavirus,” stated Mayor Funk.
“Even though our doors may be closed, our dedicated city staff will still be working hard for you. You can still expect an exceptional level of service, just handled a little differently.”