Marty Doll believes his communications background will be a vital attribute as he soon begins his position as Victoria’s community and economic development director.
Doll, 36, comes to Victoria from the city of Burnsville, where he has served almost nine years as communications and community engagement director.
“There is a lot of opportunity for smart growth in the city of Victoria,” Doll said, adding that “it reminds me of the 1980s when Burnsville experienced great business and population growth.
“In Victoria, I see this as a similar time, with a lot of opportunity to make sure things are done well; that Victoria is able to develop smartly for the residents and businesses coming in,” he said. “I’m excited to be a part of it.”
U.S. Census numbers indicate Burnsville grew from a population of 19,940 in 1970, to 35,674 in 1980, and to 51,288 in 1990. Its population is listed as 61,439 as of 2017.
Meanwhile, Victoria, according to census figures, has grown from 850 in 1970, to 7,345 in 2010 and to 9,305 as of 2017.
Doll, a North Dakota native who earned a mass communications degree in 2005, previously served in communications and public information positions with the city of Edina and Anoka County.
In Burnsville, Doll said he worked closely with all that city’s departments, including the city’s community and economic development director.
“At the end of 2018, an economic development strategic plan was created which had a number of goals and visions, with part of that being the marketing and promotion of the city as an economic hub in trying to get businesses and residents to move there,” Doll said. “I have been quite involved with that.”
Doll, his wife Jennifer and their children, Archer, 4, and Evelyn, 3, live in Plymouth. He begins his duties in Victoria on Jan. 21 and his salary will be $106,600 per year.
“I started doing a little bit of homework on Victoria, but it will take some time to grasp the direction of the (city) council,” Doll said. “I know the city is very growth minded. I feel I have the project management skills and have been active in the business communities, which will be beneficial here.”
Doll was hired by City Manager Dana Hardie, who was director of administrative services in Burnsville before taking the Victoria city manager job early last year.
“I’m excited about the working relationship I will have with Dana again,” Doll said.
Mayor Tom Funk said Hardie, who makes city staffing decisions, spoke highly of Doll.
“She told me she thought he would be a terrific addition to the city; that he brings new elements to the staff that Victoria has not had before, and a new skill set that will prove to be very valuable over time to the city,” Funk said.
Hardie could not be reached for comment.
Gwen Campbell, Victoria’s communications and human resources manager, said former community development director Patrick Smith left city employment in August.
“While economic development was part of the former position, we elevated the emphasis on this activity within the scope of the position and looked for someone to maximize synergy related to community engagement and public outreach,” Campbell said, adding that Doll’s visibility and interaction in the community will be important.